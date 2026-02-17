Nicki Minaj To Speak At Donald Trump’s $2 Trillion Crypto Forum

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj will speak at Trump’s World Liberty Forum while facing backlash for calling herself his biggest fan at recent events.

Nicki Minaj is heading to Mar-a-Lago this week to speak at the Trump family’s World Liberty Forum. The rapper will join 300 global leaders at the crypto event on February 18.

The World Liberty Forum will bring together CEOs from Coinbase, BitGo, Franklin Templeton and Goldman Sachs. FIFA president Gianni Infantino and celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary will also attend the Mar-a-Lago gathering.

Donald Trump Jr. co-founded World Liberty Financial, the crypto company hosting the event. The venture has raised $550 million through its WLFI token sales, though investors cannot sell their holdings yet.

It’s an honor. See you soon! 2.18 🎀 https://t.co/Jj22aa3jP4 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 16, 2026

The World Liberty Forum represents the Trump family’s latest crypto initiative. The company has announced plans for foreign exchange platforms, digital asset treasuries and federal banking licenses.

The event aims to define “what the next century of American innovation, leadership, and economic influence will look like,” according to Donald Trump Jr.

The gathering will focus on the future of finance and technology.

However, World Liberty Financial has faced criticism from investors who bought WLFI tokens. The token price has dropped 69% from its peak while holders remain unable to sell their investments.

The crypto market has lost $2 trillion since October, raising questions about Trump’s impact on digital assets. Some crypto influencers have turned against the president over the market decline.

The forum comes as Nicki Minaj faces heavy criticism for her recent support of Trump.

Minaj’s Trump support started with her backing his claims about Christian persecution in Nigeria. She publicly endorsed his allegations that Christians face attacks in the African nation.

Next, she appeared at the Trump Accounts Summit in January and declared herself the president’s biggest fan. Minaj pledged her own money to support the government savings program for children.

Nicki Minaj has brushed off criticism of her support for Trump. She told interviewer Erika Kirk that she doesn’t care about the backlash from her industry.

“I’m a Sagittarius and I care but if I’m doing right I don’t care,” Nick Minaj said when asked about the negative response. She maintained her support won’t waver despite the attacks.

The rapper said the treatment of Trump is what made her support him in the first place. She described feeling sympathy for how he was being “bullied” by his opponents and the media.