NLE Choppa Doubles Down On Beef With Pic Of Decapitated NBA YoungBoy

NLE Choppa escalated his feud with NBA YoungBoy by posting violent imagery after claiming a spiritual vision inspired his diss track “KO.”

NLE Choppa intensified his public dispute with NBA YoungBoy through provocative social media content following his explanation of the spiritual vision that inspired his diss track “KO.”

The Memphis rapper posted a controversial image on X Thursday showing a man appearing to strike a woman, accompanied by the caption “Always disrespect YB.”

He shared another photo on Instagram showing him holding what appeared to be NBA Youngboy’s decapitated head.

Choppa’s latest posts follow his recent track, which detailed the divine inspiration behind targeting the Baton Rouge artist. In a Rolling Stone interview, he described a vivid dream that prompted the song’s creation.

“I was awakened out of my sleep with a vivid dream. The dream was me holding a young boy’s head in my hand, and I was bringing the head to my father,” NLE Choppa explained. “When I woke up, I wanted to pray about it and seek what it meant.”

The 22-year-old artist emphasized that his actions stem from spiritual guidance rather than personal animosity and also said he wanted to give NBA Youngboy a hug.

“I love him. I would love to give that brother a hug. I would love to shake hands with that brother, I would love to make music with him personally, but how could I if he won’t?” NLE The Great explained during the interview.

In “KO,” NLE Choppa directly addresses what he perceives as YoungBoy’s negative influence on young listeners. The track features the repeated line “You poison the youth. You poison the youth,” which Choppa highlighted as particularly significant.

The conflict between the two artists dates back to 2022 when NBA YoungBoy referenced Choppa on his track “Know Like I Know.” The tension has simmered for years, with both rappers maintaining significant followings in the Hip-Hop community.

YoungBoy has not publicly responded to the recent provocations, maintaining his typical silence in the face of public disputes.