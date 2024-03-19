NLE Choppa’s Rolling Loud Performance Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The self-described Top Shotta previously said he doesn’t mind attracting both genders.

NLE Choppa scored a Top 40 hit record with his “S### Me Out” single. However, another upcoming sex-themed song from the Warner Record-signed artist has caused some raised eyebrows.

“If I was a bad b####, I’d want to f### me too,” rapped Choppa while on stage at Rolling Loud California on Sunday (March 17). Footage of the Memphis native’s performance spread across the internet.

A clip of NLE Choppa’s Rolling Loud California set collected over 2 million views on the X (formerly Twitter) platform. He quote-tweeted that post and added, “S### me out 2, [ON THE WAY] AFTER RAMADAN.”

While the 21-year-old rap star used the viral tweet to promote his forthcoming record, other people reacted to the snippet by questioning his sexuality. Many of the replies to the post suggested that NLE Choppa came out as part of the LGBTQ community.

S### me out 2, OTW AFTER RAMADAN https://t.co/pifCqhqlGx — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 18, 2024

“I understand the concept but bro this song kinda sus,” one person wrote. Another X account posted, “This a bisexual n#### song.” In addition, someone tweeted, “The crowd was not moved by this gay s### [face with tears of joy emojis].”

In contrast, NLE Choppa also got backing for the track. A supporter stated, “Don’t let them hate on you b. We love the song and the performance. Continue to do your thing. Song is fire!” Another X user shared, “Actually, I’d like this to drop now. Thanks.”

NLE Choppa has identified as heterosexual in the past. In 2022, he tweeted, “First and foremost I love myself and I’m comfortable enough in my skin to show the beauty God blessed me with. Secondly, I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders, but most importantly my sexual preference is women. Please stop trying to make me something I am not.”