North West Prefers Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian: “Dad Is The Best”

Kim Kardashian revealed her daughter North prefers staying with Kanye West and cries when she’s not with him.

During Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the 43-year-old reality star discussed her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband and revealed to her sister Kourtney that North West, 10, prefers the rapper’s place to her opulent California mansion because he doesn’t have any staff.

“North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.’ And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment,'” Kim said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce in November 2022 and agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their four children, although the Skims founder looks after the kids the majority of the time.

Kourtney admitted that her three children say the same about her ex Scott Disick’s house.

“They’ll do that at Scott’s too, like, ‘Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house, it’s not super-big, the vibe’s better,'” she recalled. “I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s like more involved.”

During the episode, Kim and Kourtney shared that they have put their ongoing feud behind them and are now in “a good place”.

“We didn’t have a talk. Like, nothing ever really happened. I think we’re just all kind of the same where we just don’t want to have a deep talk about it. We just want to move on. Just sweep it under the rug,” Kim explained before the sisters exchanged a hug.