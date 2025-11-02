Offset Sued For Alleged Attack At Cannabis Dispensary As Legal Issues Pile Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset has been sued by a dispensary security guard over an alleged assault during a March incident at a weed shop.

Offset is now grappling with a fresh lawsuit after a security guard at a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary accused the Hip-Hop star of punching him in the face during a March visit to MedMen LAX.

Jim Sanchez, a security employee at the dispensary, filed a civil suit claiming Offset became “hostile, verbally confrontational, and physically attacked Plaintiff by striking him in the face” after being asked to show ID.

The complaint further alleges that members of Offset’s entourage escalated the situation by joining in to “further assault and batter” Sanchez.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and Sanchez said he was treated for severe headaches and neck pain. He is now seeking damages for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The incident was first reported by TMZ, which cited sources close to Offset who claimed Sanchez initiated the confrontation by rushing at the rapper and spitting on him. Those same sources also alleged the guard used mace on Offset and his crew.

Offset’s team dismissed the accusations at the time, calling them “complete and total BS.”

This lawsuit arrives as the 32-year-old Atlanta native navigates multiple personal and financial setbacks. He is currently embroiled in a high-profile divorce from Cardi B, who filed to dissolve their marriage in July 2024 after seven years.

The split has grown increasingly complex, with Offset requesting joint custody of their children and spousal support. Adding to the turmoil, Offset is also dealing with a $2.3 million tax debt owed to the IRS, which has reportedly delayed finalizing the divorce.

Cardi B addressed the issue during a livestream in September, explaining the financial entanglements were holding up the legal process.

Offset opened up about the end of the marriage during an October appearance on Keke Palmer’s podcast, where he admitted to “stepping out” during their relationship.

As of now, neither Offset nor Sanchez’s legal team has offered public comment on the lawsuit.



