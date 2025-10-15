Philadelphia 76ers Bring Back Hip-Hop Mascot For One-Night Celebration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia 76ers’ iconic mascot Hip-Hop returns on November 8, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the team’s 2001 NBA Finals run.

Bill Roth is stepping back into the spotlight and the rabbit suit as the Philadelphia 76ers revive their beloved mascot Hip-Hop on November 8, marking the 25th anniversary of the team’s 2001 NBA Finals run.

The 55-year-old former gymnast, who brought the energetic character to life from 1998 to 2011, will return to center court when the Sixers host the Toronto Raptors.

The surprise revival was sparked by a visit from two team executives to Roth’s CrossPoint Gymnastics facility in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania.

“They said, ‘What would you say if we wanted to bring Hip-Hop back?'” Roth recalled. “I was, probably for the first time in my life, speechless.”

The Sixers are also bringing back the black jerseys worn during their memorable playoff run led by Allen Iverson.

Roth’s return as Hip-Hop is part of the celebration, and he’s been training to meet the physical demands of the role again.

“There’s always been that little piece that’s never left me,” Roth explained. “Because it was such a big part of my life for so many years.”

Roth’s background as a U.S. men’s national artistic gymnastics team member and a medalist at the 1995 Pan American Games made him an ideal fit for the high-flying mascot.

His stunts and flips became a staple of Sixers home games during the team’s most successful stretch in recent decades.

“The Sixers had to trust me as the character to represent them out in public in a positive way,” Roth said. “In here, I have to earn the trust of these young kids doing these incredibly dangerous skills, so there are definitely crossovers with coaching gymnastics and being Hip-Hop.”

Roth, who was 27 when he first wore the costume, performed at 41 games a season until the mascot was retired in 2011 under new ownership.

Now, nearly three decades later, he’s preparing for a one-night-only return that brings his journey full circle.

“I miss the people I came into contact with,” Roth said. “I miss the coworkers, the security guards, the fans. I miss the people, just interacting with them. So did I ever think I’d put the costume on again? No. But am I excited about it because again it brings back these amazing memories? Yeah.”

The Sixers will honor their 2001 Finals team during the November 8 home game against the Raptors.