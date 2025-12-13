Philly Rapper Busted For Three Murders As Gang Hitman

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A rapper was arrested for three Philadelphia murders after being accused of acting as a hit man for his gang.

A rising Philadelphia rapper was busted for being a contract killer for Philadelphia’s Black Flag gang after spending eight months on the lam for three murders.

Blumberg Eerd, born Tayvine Jones, didn’t just rap about street violence; he lived it. Prosecutors say he executed three people in North and Northeast Philadelphia as part of his role as the gang’s designated hitman.

The murders weren’t random; they were calculated hits tied to gang rivalries and music beef. The first killing happened on August 23, 2020, when Blumberg Eerd shot 16-year-old Heyward Garrison at 2215 West Diamond Street. Two years later, he struck again.

Wesley Rodwell was gunned down on May 25, 2022, at 1600 West Erie Avenue after posting a music video that taunted Black Flag.

Blumberg Eerd didn’t appreciate the disrespect. Three months later, Blumberg Eerd carried out his third execution. On September 26, 2022, he ambushed another victim at 1600 Creston Street in what prosecutors called a planned assassination.

The drill rapper had been dodging law enforcement since April 2024. He changed his appearance, wore masks, only traveled at night, and constantly switched locations.

But the U.S. Marshals, Philadelphia DA’s Gun Violence Task Force, and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office finally tracked him down.

Blumberg Eerd faces multiple first-degree murder charges plus witness intimidation for the Erie Avenue case. His co-defendants, Dymer Purnell, Deshawn Kinsler, and Michael Nelson, are already locked up awaiting trial.

The cops confirmed Blumberg Eerd was a Black Flag member involved in an ongoing war with rival crew Zoo Gang. Philadelphia’s drill rap scene has become increasingly violent as gang members use music videos to taunt enemies and escalate conflicts.

Popular artists like YBC Dul, Phat Geez, LGP Qua and Gillie Da King’s son YNG Cheese have been gunned down over the past several years.