Pooh Shiesty’s Father Granted $250K Bond With House Arrest Over Gucci Mane Kidnapping & Robbery

Pooh Shiesty’s father walks free on $250K bond but faces strict house arrest in the federal kidnapping case.

Pooh Shiesty’s dad secured a $250,000 bond, but freedom came with serious strings attached.

The judge ordered Pooh Shiesty’s father to house arrest, marking the strictest conditions possible outside of remaining locked up.

This is the latest development in the federal kidnapping and armed robbery case that’s consumed the Memphis rapper’s life since his arrest on April 2, 2026.

The detention hearing on Friday revealed prosecutors’ full case against Pooh Shiesty, his father, and seven co-defendants accused of orchestrating a coordinated ambush at a Dallas music studio on January 10.

The alleged target was Gucci Mane, who arrived believing he was there for legitimate business.

Instead, he walked into a setup that prosecutors say involved multiple armed men, forced contract signings at gunpoint, and stolen jewelry worth thousands.

Pooh Shiesty allegedly pulled an AK-style pistol and forced the label owner to sign paperwork releasing him from his 1017 Records contract.

His father was present in the room during the confrontation, and prosecutors claim he printed the release documents at a Staples in Frisco, Texas beforehand.

The other victims weren’t spared either. One man was choked to near unconsciousness while another had his Rolex, wallet, and designer bag stolen.

The evidence prosecutors presented included electronic monitoring data from Pooh Shiesty’s ankle monitor, surveillance footage from neighboring buildings, and social media posts showing off stolen items.

Investigators also recovered guns from vehicles and homes connected to the defendants.

Pooh Shiesty remains in custody in Dallas, but his father’s house arrest bond signals the court’s willingness to release some defendants while keeping them under strict supervision.

As reported by NBC News, all nine defendants face potential life sentences if convicted on the federal charges.