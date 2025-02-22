Pop Smoke Case Wraps Up, Judge Gives Killer Lengthy Sentence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cory Walker, convicted in rapper Pop Smoke’s killing, was sentenced to 29 years in prison bringing the case to an end.

One of the conspirators convicted in the killing of rapper Pop Smoke was sentenced to 29 years in prison on Friday (February 21) after delivering an apology to the late rapper’s family and his own loved ones.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed in a Los Angeles rental home during a robbery in February 2020. His death was a considerable loss to the Hip-Hop community, with the rapper rising to fame through hits like “Dior” and “Welcome to the Party.”

Cory Walker, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the 2020 murder, addressed the court before his sentencing, expressing remorse.

“Even though the Jackson family isn’t here in court today, I would like to sincerely apologize for my unforgivable actions, although there’s no apology that amounts to the takings of one’s life,” Walker said. “Also, I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to my family for the pain and embarrassment that they have endured over the last five years, as well as an apology to my community.”

Walker was sentenced to nine years for the primary charge plus an additional 20 years for firearm enhancements. Two other six-year sentences will run concurrently, keeping his total sentence at 29 years.

Walker’s defense requested that fines be waived due to his indigent status, but the court imposed a restitution fine of $1,000, which will be stayed pending his successful completion of parole.

“Today, I take responsibility for my dreadful partake in these crimes, and as I begin my road to rehabilitation, I assure you that I will steer clear from negative behavior. Thank you,” Walker said.

A 20-year-old defendant, who was 15 at the time of the crime, admitted to first-degree murder and home-invasion robbery in juvenile court. Another defendant, 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home-invasion robbery.

The fourth individual charged reached a settlement and was placed in a post-conviction juvenile housing facility. While Pop Smoke’s family skipped the sentencing, Pop Smoke’s mother issued a statement earlier this month.

“It’s over for everybody except for me,” Jackson stated. “This never ends for me. And that’s unfair. I appreciate they got justice to the fullest extent of the law…but my life doesn’t change. I still don’t have my son.”