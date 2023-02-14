Post Malone Refused Entry Into Bar Due To Tattoos

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Post Malone was denied entry into an Australian bar because of his many tattoos. Read how it all went down!

Post Malone was denied entry into a rooftop bar in Perth, Australia over the weekend due to his face and neck tattoos.

The rapper was turned away from the rooftop bar at the QT Perth hotel over the weekend because his appearance violated the exclusive venue’s strict dress code, which prohibits face, neck and offensive tattoos.

Speaking to The West Australian about the incident, Post said, “They turned me away for my tattoos… I’ve never really experienced anything like that.”

A spokesperson for the five-star hotel apologized to the Rockstar rapper, real name Austin Post, for denying him entry.

“At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognized for this for many years,” reads a statement issued to Daily Mail Australia. “However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected.”

Post’s night was not ruined by the rejection – he simply went to the nearby 18 Knots rooftop bar instead.

The 27-year-old was Down Under opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their six-date stadium tour, which concluded on Sunday.

The rapper is well-known for his tattoo-covered appearance. His facial tattoos include the words “stay away” and “always tired,” barbed wire near his hairline and a sword down his cheek.