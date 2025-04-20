Post Malone Drops Big News About His Next Album – It’s Coming Soon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Post Malone has already stacked up “probably 35 songs” for his next album and says new music is coming “very, very soon” as he continues his country detour in Nashville.

The chart-topping artist confirmed to Billboard that he’s deep into work on his seventh studio project following the release of his 2024 country album F-1 Trillion.

He’s made two recent trips to Music City to lay down tracks and hinted that the upcoming record will carry the same country flavor.

“(I’ve) made probably 35 songs; it’s just a matter of which one’s rock and which one’s sock,” he told the outlet.

Malone, 29, said his band has already recorded some of the songs and praised their performance in the studio.

“They’re f###### killing it… I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music but listening to the band play, I get so excited,” he said. “We’ll have some music releasing very, very soon.”

The Texas native, known for genre-hopping between Hip-Hop, pop and rock, said working on F-1 Trillion helped him rediscover the joy of making music.

“I was like, ‘f### it, let’s go to Nashville. Let’s give it a go.’ I think finally bringing the fun back into what I was doing really showed on the record,” he said. “And I think a lot of folks had fun listening to it. And we’re going to attempt to do it again. I’m excited to keep going.”

Post Malone has not yet announced a release date for the new album.