Post Malone Shocked By Taylor Swift’s Comment About His Music

Post Malone could not believe pop star Taylor Swift commented on one of his biggest songs. Read what she had to say!

Post Malone has recalled the “inspiring” time Taylor Swift complimented one of his songs.

During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Post Malone remembered the time the Grammy Award winner complimented his 2018 song “Better Now.”

“I was doing, I think like a radio show or something, and we were just passing by and she was like, ‘Oh my God, nice to see you. Like, ‘Better Now,’ is f###### amazing,'” Post Malone told host Howard Stern of their meeting.

“And I was like, ‘What? That’s f###### crazy. You’re a great f###### songwriter. Thank you so very much,'” the 28-year-old added.

The musician explained that he appreciates when artists acknowledge each other’s work.

“There’s so many beautiful artists in the world and for another artist to acknowledge that is a really, really, really b####### thing,” he said. “It’s a really special thing. So, I think that that was a really cool moment, and it was very inspiring.”