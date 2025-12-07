Post Malone Wants Goddess Of Desire’s Blessing Ahead Of India Concert After Massive Fire

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Post Malone’s crew hit up Kamakhya Temple yesterday (December 6), praying for good luck before his big show in Guwahati tomorrow (December 8). The rapper’s team, including his manager and production crew, walked around the sacred shrine on Nilachal Hill, asking for blessings.

Two musicians joining Post Malone on stage, Kristin Roses and Jeremy Lister, also visited the temple. They performed a ritual, in accordance with local customs, before the concert at Khanapara Veterinary Field.

The visit to the Kamakhya Temple shows respect for local traditions. The ancient shrine is one of India’s most sacred sites, dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya, the goddess of desire. Pilgrims travel from across the country to seek blessings there.

This marks Malone’s first solo headline show in India. He’s been touring globally as part of his “Big Ass World Tour,” but Guwahati gets the historic first.

The temple visit comes after a deadly nightclub fire in Goa killed 25 people over the weekend. The Birch by Romeo Lane club in Arpora caught fire around midnight, with electrical sparks causing the blaze. Four tourists died along with 14 staff members.

Post Malone and his team might be seeking extra protection after the tragedy. India’s entertainment scene has been shaken by the Goa incident, with authorities ordering investigations into safety violations.

But Post’s India debut looks different. Guwahati officials issued traffic advisories and prepared for the massive crowd. BookMyShow Live and Live Nation are producing the show, bringing international concert standards to Northeast India.