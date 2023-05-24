Prosecutors Seek Longer Sentence For Tory Lanez, Citing “High Level Of Callousness” Towards Megan Thee Stallion 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A new motion seeking a longer sentence states Tory Lanez shot Megan The Stallion “without any justifiable provocation or reason.”

Tory Lanez could end up facing more than 22 years behind bars if a judge concludes that there were aggravating factors in the Megan The Stallion shooting.

Prosecutors filed a new motion seeking a longer prison sentence, according to journalist Meghan Cuniff. The filing states Tory Lanez “demonstrated a high level of callousness” in firing at Megan Thee Stallion “without any justifiable provocation or reason.”

The five-page motion filed by Deputy District Attorneys Kathy Ta and Alex Bott states: “Victim was dressed in only a bikini, shoeless and on foot in a neighborhood completely foreign to her. It was late at night. She was unarmed and completely defenseless.” They say Tory Lanez “posed a significant danger to everyone (witnesses and neighbors) in the vicinity of this shooting.”

“The brazenness of Defendant’s conduct is alarming but the conscious disregard for the well-being and safety of all those around him signifies a high degree of indifference for human life,” the motion continues.

The Motion Cites Three Aggravating Circumstances

Prosecutors cite three circumstances they say aggravate Lanez’s crimes, justifying a longer sentence: The callousness Tory Lanez showed towards Megan Thee Stallion, and the great bodily harm he caused her; his use of a semi-automatic firearm; and Megan’s vulnerability as a victim.

While prosecutors have not recommended a sentence, they are expected to do so in filings before June 6. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford is due to sentence Tory Lanez on June 13. Earlier this month, the judge rejected Lanez’s motion for a new trial.

“Victim went through physical therapy for several months, received stitches and was in significant pain,” prosecutors wrote. “Victim testified that she continues to suffer from nerve damage and experience soreness, particularly when she has to perform as part of her work.”

The court filing also addressed the great bodily harm aggravating factor which can involve callousness.

“As victim began to walk away from Defendant wearing only a bikini and no shoes, Defendant mocked Victim with ‘Dance B####’ as [he] opened fire in her direction. With no justifiable reason, Defendant fired not just one but up to five rounds in the direction of Victim in the middle of a residential neighborhood,” prosecutors wrote.

With regard to the firearm aggravator, prosecutors stated, “immediately after the shooting, the gun was found at [Lanez’s] feet, warm to the touch and in a slide lock position, indicating Defendant had fired every round from that gun.”

In addition, prosecutors point to Megan’s vulnerability as a victim and say she was unaware that Tory was armed with a loaded gun.

“She was afforded no opportunity and was in no position to defend herself, find cover, or shield herself in anyway. Besides an argument in the car, there was no justifiable provocation or event that would have signaled to her that Defendant would have fired a gun at her, not just once but five times. Victims was taken entirely by surprise. Given the surrounding circumstances, she was particularly vulnerable,” the filing states.