Tory Lanez Denied New Trial After Judge Dismantles His Whole Case

Tory Lanez won’t be getting another trial. According to journalist Meghann Caniff, who attended the proceedings in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 9), the DAYSTAR rapper’s guilty conviction will hold in the 2020 shooting case of Megan Thee Stallion. Caniff continued tweeting throughout the trial, offering several details.

“Tory Lanez WILL NOT get a new trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion,” she wrote. “This is according to Judge David Herriford, who ruled from the bench a few minutes ago.”

She continued, “Herriford went through the seven main arguments from Lanez’s lawyers and dismantled each one. He concluded there were no errors. But he also said even if he concluded each error existed, the errors didn’t have a material affect on the outcome of the trial to warrant a new trial.”

Tory Lanez WILL NOT get a new trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. This is according to Judge David Herriford, who ruled from the bench a few minutes ago. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 9, 2023

Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in December 2022, more than two years after the initial incident. He was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez filed a motion for a new trial earlier this year. He claimed he was “robbed and deprived of a fair trial” in an open letter to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

He added: “I’ve watched 2 district attorneys … unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me or furthers my innocence.”

Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally, said Lanez begged the judge to not “ruin” his life at a hearing earlier this month. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. He’s remained in custody since the conviction but maintains his innocence.