Tory Lanez Case Drags On With No Ruling On New Trial

Tory Lanez filed a motion for a new trial after a jury convicted him on multiple charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez must wait another day to learn if he will be granted a new trial.

Lawyers representing Tory Lanez argued his case in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday (May 8). Judge David Herriford announced he will rule on the motion for a new trial on Tuesday morning (May 9).

According to Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally, Tory Lanez begged the judge to not “ruin” his life. The Canadian rapper/singer returned to jail after Monday’s hearing.

Last December, Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The polarizing artist faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. He maintains his innocence.

Earlier this year, Tory Lanez filed a motion for a new trial. He claimed he was “robbed and deprived of a fair trial” in an open letter to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

“I’ve watched 2 district attorneys … unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me or furthers my innocence,” he wrote.

He has remained in custody since his December 2022 conviction.