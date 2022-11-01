Quavo Hints At Infamous Elevator Incident With Saweetie In “Messy” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Two-thirds of Migos recently dropped the Only Built for Infinity Links collaborative project. Quavo and Takeoff’s “Messy” became one of the most talked about tracks on the album.

“Messy” generated numerous news headlines and online theories. Many listeners went into a frenzy trying to decipher Quavo’s bars that seem to allude to his breakup with fellow rap star Saweetie.

In the song, Quavo raps, “B#### f##### my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressing. You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it.”

At first, there was speculation that those lyrics were about Migos member Offset. Quavo and Takeoff began publicly separating themselves from Offset in recent months. Fans believed the split may have been fueled by Offset sleeping with Saweetie.

However, other internet sleuths concluded that Quavo was actually talking about his Quality Control labelmate Lil Baby. Last year, Saweetie posted a photo that appeared to show her sitting on Baby’s lap. Plus, Quavo was a featured guest on Baby’s “My Dawg” remix, so the “b#### f##### my dog” line could be a nod to that track.

Quavo has now thrown more fuel on the gossip fire with a scene in the new “Messy” music video. During the section of the single where he raps “this b#### got past security, I’m like, ‘who let her in?'”, the Atlanta rapper referenced an infamous incident with Saweetie.

Quavo & Saweetie Both Said They Moved On From The Elevator Fight

The “Messy” visuals included Quavo alone in an elevator holding an orange Call of Duty case. Back in 2021, footage of an altercation involving Quavo and Saweetie in an elevator went viral online. The then-couple was seen tussling over a similar orange case in the surveillance video.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall,” stated Quavo in April 2021.

Saweetie also commented at the time, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly investigated the matter. However, Los Angeles County prosecutors ultimately decided not to pursue any criminal indictments against Quavo or Saweetie for the elevator fight.

Previously, Quavo looked as if he responded to the Saweetie/Lil Baby dating rumors. In November 2021, he wrote on his Instagram Story, “Ain’t trippin. We can swap it out! #QCTHELABEL 🤟🏾.” Baby seemingly responded on “Stand On It” by rapping, “I don’t want your b####, we can’t swap out.”

Lil Baby also addressed if he was the unidentified man pictured with Saweetie that same month. While sitting down with the Big Facts podcast, Baby denied being Saweetie’s male companion in the viral photograph.