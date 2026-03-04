Quavo Struggles With $3 Million IRS Debt During Tax Season

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quavo received a federal tax lien for $2.9 million covering unpaid taxes from 2021 to 2023 during peak filing season.

Quavo owes Uncle Sam nearly $3 million after the IRS slapped him with a federal tax lien for unpaid taxes spanning three years.

The former Migos rapper faces a total debt of $2,912,644.33, according to documents obtained by TMZ, filed in January 2026.

The government claims Quavo owes $915,660 for 2021 taxes and $887,486 for 2022. His largest bill dates to 2023, when he allegedly failed to pay $1,109,497.79 to the federal government.

This tax drama hits right at the peak of filing season, when millions of Americans scramble to meet the April 15 deadline. The timing puts extra spotlight on celebrity tax troubles as regular folks stress about their own returns.

Quavo isn’t the only Migos member dealing with serious tax issues.

Offset recently settled his IRS issues after paying $1,575,266.73 in December 2025. His former Migos bandmate owed money for 2022 taxes before clearing his debt with the government.

The Atlanta rapper hasn’t publicly addressed the lien or outlined any payment plans with the IRS. Federal tax liens remain on public record until the debt is paid in full or the government releases the claim.