Well Known Jeweler For 50 Cent, Meek Mill & Others Busted For Pulling Gun Over Ferrari Parking Dispute

A well-known jeweler who works with 50 Cent, Ray J and others, was busted for pulling a gun during a parking dispute at a Miami luxury condo.

A popular jeweler who counts 50 Cent and Meek Mill as clients just got arrested for pulling a gun over a parking spot in Miami, and the whole situation is absolutely wild.

Leo Glore, the 35-year-old celebrity jeweler who’s worked with everyone from 50 to Scott Disick and Ray J, allegedly lost it when someone blocked his Ferrari at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condo building on March 11.

According to Local 10 News, the victim was just trying to park his car, but his key fob wasn’t working, so he was waiting for the building’s concierge to help him.

That’s when Glore pulled up in his white Ferrari and started honking continuously, yelling obscenities at the guy. The victim tried to explain that the gate was malfunctioning and that he was already on the phone with the concierge, but Glore wasn’t trying to hear it.

Things escalated fast, and before anyone knew it, Glore had pulled out a black handgun and told the victim, “Give me a reason.” The victim called 911 immediately, terrified for his life.

Police didn’t arrest Glore right away. They actually reviewed the building’s security footage at the scene and released him.

But weeks later, they came back and took him into custody on charges of aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a firearm. He posted a $5,500 bond and got out, but now his attorney Chad Piotrowski is claiming self-defense under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Piotrowski says the security footage backs up Glore’s version of events and they’re asking the court to dismiss the charges entirely.

Glore’s known for his work with major celebrities and was even featured on Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 5.

His Instagram is full of photos with 50, Meek Mill, and other A-list clients showing off custom pieces. The case has been assigned to Miami-Dade Judge Richard Hersch, and, according to Local News 10, Glore’s attorney has already submitted a not-guilty plea.

The Stand Your Ground defense is going to be the key here, and whether the judge buys Piotrowski’s argument about the security footage will determine everything.