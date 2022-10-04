Quavo & Takeoff On Migos Split Rumors: “We Want To See Our Career As A Duo” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Migos fans are unlikely to receive more music from the group any time soon as Quavo and Takeoff continue to release music as a duo.

Rumors of a Migos split have swirled online for months, but the group has kept relatively silent on the matter, fuelling the speculation.

Quavo and Takeoff had a collaborative album due later this month and have been dropping music as a duo. In a new interview, the pair confirm that they like it better that way, for now at least.

Quavo and Takeoff, a.k.a. Unc & Phew, opened up about the status of the group during a visit to the Big Facts Podcast. Host DJ Scream asked them to address the Migos split rumors.

“Speaking of just family, will there be more Migos? Will there be a ‘Culture IV?’ or more music with Set? What is that space?” he asked. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo,” Quavo replied. “Because, you know, we just came from a loyal family.”

He added, “you’re supposed to stick together, but sometimes s### don’t work out.” Then, Takeoff interjected, saying while they don’t know all the answers, God does. “We pray a lot,” he continued. “Only time will tell. We’re always family ain’t nothing gone change.”

Additionally, Quavo explained their issues are beyond their label Quality Control and solely between “the three brothers.” Watch the clip below.

Whispers of a Migos split began when fans noticed Offset stopped following Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Though Migos reps denied the rumors, speculation continued when the new duo announced their debut single, “Hotel Lobby” as Unc and Phew.

Offset had a recent public falling out with Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and has been dropping music as a solo act.

Meanwhile, Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links is due to arrive on October 7.