Queen Latifah Breaks Silence After *The Equalizer* Canceled

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Queen Latifah closed out her five-season run on CBS’s The Equalizer with gratitude and promised to return to screens soon after the network pulled the plug on the crime drama.

The Hip-Hop icon and actress, who played vigilante Robyn McCall and served as an executive producer, addressed the cancellation in a heartfelt Instagram post, the same day CBS confirmed the series would end with Sunday’s finale.

“Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be,” she wrote. “Shakim (Compere) and I at (production company) Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life – and then we just hope you love them as much as we do. The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.”

Latifah also gave a nod to the people behind the scenes and those who tuned in each week.

“Y’all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die – and that’s exactly why we keep doing this. We can’t thank you enough. It means the world to us.”

She wrapped the message with a tease for what’s next. “Don’t worry – I’ll be back kicking a*s in something new real soon. Can’t wait to share it with you.”

The Equalizer was a modern reimagining of the 1980s series of the same name. It followed McCall, a former CIA operative, who used her skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The franchise also inspired a trio of films starring Denzel Washington, released in 2014, 2018 and 2023. The final episode of The Equalizer airs Sunday on CBS.