Queen Latifah Debunks Blood Cancer Rumors with Direct Video Statement

Queen Latifah released a direct video message today (March 5) addressing fabricated health claims that spread across social media platforms claiming she had been diagnosed with blood cancer.

The legendary rapper and actress recorded a brief statement to cut through the misinformation and confirm her actual health status to concerned fans worldwide.

Queen Latifah said in a video, “Good morning. It’s me, Latifah. I’m 100% a Okay. Can’t believe what you read on the internet or see. Can’t believe nothing now, right? Look.”

Starting in late February 2026, various Facebook pages and unreliable websites began spreading elaborate false narratives.

They claimed the Newark native had disclosed a blood cancer diagnosis through an emotional livestream from her home.

The fake posts included theatrical details about global prayer chains, hashtags supposedly generating billions of impressions, and midnight confessions designed to trigger emotional responses from fans.

Fact-checking organizations immediately identified these sources as dubious websites created specifically to generate clicks rather than report truthful information.

The false claims contained zero legitimate coverage from credible news outlets, no official statements from Queen Latifah’s representatives, and absolutely no verifiable evidence supporting the health crisis narrative.

The emotional language and urgent tone used classic clickbait tactics to exploit fans’ concerns and trigger rapid social media sharing before verification could occur.

Queen Latifah’s actual professional schedule contradicts the false narrative entirely.

She has maintained consistent work on entertainment projects, attended red carpet events, and remained active on social media without any disruption or medical leave.