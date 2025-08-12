Raekwon & Mobb Deep Announce 19-Date Tour Run In Celebration Of Two Iconic Albums

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Raekwon and Mobb Deep announced a 19-city tour blending “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx” and “The Infamous” in a nonstop 90s Hip-Hop celebration.

Raekwon and Mobb Deep have announced a 19-city trek this fall, a toast to three decades of two of the coldest Hip-Hop records ever—Only Built 4 Cuban Linx and The Infamous.

The tour, put together by Live Nation and LOUD Live, kicks off November 13 in Portland, Oregon and wraps up December 15 in Miami Beach.

The legends will hit big cities like New York, Chicago, Toronto and L.A., bringing that raw ’90s flavor back to the stage. But it’s not two separate sets; this tour is different.

Raekwon and Havoc are blending it together, jumping in and out of each other’s tracks for a full-on, non-stop performance.

Raekwon hyped it up, saying, “Me and Havoc from Mobb will be pure Hip-Hop at its finest. This is gonna take rap shows to the next level—guaranteed!” Havoc added, “The fans can expect nothing less than pure, raw, unfiltered energy on stage. I’m excited to celebrate these two legendary albums—the world doesn’t exist to me without that purple tape in it. This will be a tour the fans will never forget.”

Steve Rifkind, CEO of LOUD Live, made it clear this isn’t some quick cash grab.

“This tour defines what Hip-Hop means to the culture—30 years of greatness, and two Top 10 hip-hop albums of all time. Raekwon and Mobb Deep have supported each other for over three decades,” he said. “The Loud Wu-Tang family and Mobb Deep family have been through it all together. When this tour comes to your city, you’re definitely going to witness greatness at its best—with a ton of surprises.”

On top of the music, there’s a VIP package for the real heads. You’ll get early entry, a meet-and-greet with both Raekwon and Havoc, a photo op, merch, and access to exclusive pre-show shopping.

Tickets go live with artist presales starting August 13 at 10 A.M. local time. General sales kick off August 15 at 10 A.M. on LiveNation.com.

Thu, November 13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Sat, November 15 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

Mon, November 17 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Tue, November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Fri, November 21 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon, November 24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Tue, November 25 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Fri, November 28 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Sat, November 29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Mon, December 1 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Tue, December 2 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed, December 3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat, December 6 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

Sun, December 7 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Mon, December 8 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed, December 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu, December 11 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sun, December 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (Co-Pro)

Mon, December 15 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre