Raekwon & Mobb Deep Announce 19-Date Tour Run In Celebration Of Two Iconic Albums

Raekwon and Mobb Deep have announced a 19-city trek this fall, a toast to three decades of two of the coldest Hip-Hop records ever—Only Built 4 Cuban Linx and The Infamous.
The tour, put together by Live Nation and LOUD Live, kicks off November 13 in Portland, Oregon and wraps up December 15 in Miami Beach.
The legends will hit big cities like New York, Chicago, Toronto and L.A., bringing that raw ’90s flavor back to the stage. But it’s not two separate sets; this tour is different.
Raekwon and Havoc are blending it together, jumping in and out of each other’s tracks for a full-on, non-stop performance.
Raekwon hyped it up, saying, “Me and Havoc from Mobb will be pure Hip-Hop at its finest. This is gonna take rap shows to the next level—guaranteed!” Havoc added, “The fans can expect nothing less than pure, raw, unfiltered energy on stage. I’m excited to celebrate these two legendary albums—the world doesn’t exist to me without that purple tape in it. This will be a tour the fans will never forget.”
Steve Rifkind, CEO of LOUD Live, made it clear this isn’t some quick cash grab.
“This tour defines what Hip-Hop means to the culture—30 years of greatness, and two Top 10 hip-hop albums of all time. Raekwon and Mobb Deep have supported each other for over three decades,” he said. “The Loud Wu-Tang family and Mobb Deep family have been through it all together. When this tour comes to your city, you’re definitely going to witness greatness at its best—with a ton of surprises.”
On top of the music, there’s a VIP package for the real heads. You’ll get early entry, a meet-and-greet with both Raekwon and Havoc, a photo op, merch, and access to exclusive pre-show shopping.
Tickets go live with artist presales starting August 13 at 10 A.M. local time. General sales kick off August 15 at 10 A.M. on LiveNation.com.
Thu, November 13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Sat, November 15 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
Mon, November 17 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Tue, November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Fri, November 21 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Mon, November 24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Tue, November 25 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Fri, November 28 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Sat, November 29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Mon, December 1 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Tue, December 2 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Wed, December 3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sat, December 6 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues
Sun, December 7 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Mon, December 8 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed, December 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu, December 11 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Sun, December 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (Co-Pro)
Mon, December 15 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre