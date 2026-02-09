Rapper Rick Ross Gets Senate Resolution Passed In His Honor

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross was honored with Georgia Senate Resolution 710 on Friday, which recognized his Hip-Hop contributions.

Rick Ross got official recognition from Georgia lawmakers Friday when the state Senate adopted Resolution 710 honoring the rapper.

The resolution celebrates Rick Ross for his music career and business success, noting that his 2006 breakout hit “Hustlin” went platinum. The rapper has called Georgia home since 2014, when he bought his massive Fayette County estate called The Promise Land.

Senate Resolution 710 recognizes Ross as a “renowned international entrepreneur” who has shaped Hip-Hop culture over the past 20 years.

The resolution highlights Ross’s multiple businesses and his annual car and bike show at The Promise Land, which draws thousands of people to Fayetteville each summer.

“From platinum records to real estate holdings, from food franchises to premium brand partnerships, Rick Ross has built a sprawling empire rooted in hustle, excellence, and vision and serves as a true example of Black entrepreneurship. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE SENATE that the members of this body recognize and commend Rick Ross for his continued music, business, and cultural impacts in the state of Georgia,” the official resolution reads.

Thirteen metro Atlanta lawmakers supported the resolution, including several Democratic party leaders in the Georgia Senate.

His business ventures and community leadership influenced lawmakers to formally recognize his cultural impact in Georgia. The resolution passed Friday adds Ross to the list of cultural figures officially recognized by the Georgia Senate.

The Maybach Music Group founder also received a congressional proclamation from Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams in June 2025.

The resolution comes as Georgia lawmakers consider another food-related bill that would make lemon pepper wings the official state chicken wing flavor. House Bill 1013, introduced by Rep. Eric Bell, would designate lemon pepper as Georgia’s official wing flavor.

Bell said lemon pepper wings represent Atlanta’s culinary culture and the families who work in neighborhood restaurants across the state.

“Lemon pepper wings bring joy,” Bell said. “Food brings us together. That’s what this bill is about.”

Rep. Kasey Carpenter, who co-sponsors the wings bill, said measures like this help bring Atlanta representatives together.

“There is a real love of wings, especially lemon pepper wings,” Carpenter said.

Both bills reflect Georgia’s effort to celebrate cultural symbols that define the state’s identity. Bell’s lemon pepper wings bill remains under consideration as the legislative session continues through April 2.

Georgia will host major events, including the World Cup this summer and the Super Bowl in 2028.