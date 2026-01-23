Atlanta Rappers’ Love For Wings Sparks New Georgia Legislation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Georgia lawmakers push bill to make lemon pepper the official state wing flavor, inspired by Atlanta Hip-Hop culture and Rick Ross’s Wingstop empire.

Georgia lawmakers want to make lemon pepper wings the state’s official chicken wing flavor. The move comes straight from Atlanta’s hip-hop culture that made these wings famous worldwide.

State Rep. Eric Bell introduced House Bill 1013 last week. The Democrat from Jonesboro says Atlanta rappers turned lemon pepper wings into a cultural phenomenon that deserves official recognition.

“Lemon pepper wings have become a staple of southern cuisine in Atlanta and across Georgia,” Bell said in a statement. “From ‘Lemon Pepper Lou’ at Magic City to lyrics in billboard hits from Gucci Mane and Rick Ross, lemon pepper wings have been central to many of the moments and individuals who have shaped this city and state.”

The bill has bipartisan support from five co-sponsors. Bell says the flavor’s popularity made it easy to find common ground at the Capitol.

Rick Ross built an empire around his love for lemon pepper wings. The Miami rapper owns more than 25 Wingstop franchises nationwide. He started buying locations in 2011 after years of eating at the chain.

“I just love Wingstop,” Ross told Forbes in 2014. “You know they got my favorite lemon pepper wings in the world, so it’s just a natural attraction.”

Ross makes millions from his wing business. His Wingstop profits hit seven figures annually, according to Forbes estimates. The rapper constantly promotes the brand in his music and on social media.

“When I hit a lick it I bought a Wingstop,” Ross rapped on “Trap Boomin.” “I sprinkle lemon pepper in that re-up.”

Atlanta’s Hip-Hop scene made lemon pepper wings a national obsession. Gucci Mane referenced them in his hit “Lemonade” with the line “Lemon pepper wings and a freeze cup.” The song helped spread Atlanta wing culture across America.

Magic City strip club became legendary for serving lemon-pepper wings alongside its entertainment.

NBA player Lou Williams got nicknamed “Lemon Pepper Lou” after getting caught visiting the club during COVID restrictions. He claimed he only went for the wings.

“People all over the country know lemon pepper wings are a Georgia thing,” Bell explained. “Whether you’re in Arizona, New York or California, when you hear lemon pepper wings, you think of Atlanta.”

The legislation joins Georgia’s long list of official state symbols. The state already recognizes the peach as its official fruit, butter pecan as its official ice cream flavor and Brunswick stew as an official prepared food.

Bell describes lemon pepper wings as more than just a menu item. He calls them a shared experience that cuts across backgrounds and generations in Georgia.

“It’s literally a dinner-table conversation,” Bell said. “Sleepovers after basketball games, family dinners, Super Bowl parties. We all have memories of eating lemon pepper wings, arguing about flats or drums, ranch or blue cheese.”

The bill could boost tourism and local businesses across Georgia. Bell says the designation might encourage visitors to seek out wing spots statewide and spark friendly competition over who serves the best lemon pepper wings.

Some critics question whether symbolic legislation belongs in the General Assembly. Bell pushed back by noting Georgia’s extensive list of official state symbols.

“If people don’t think this belongs, then they’d have to say the same about the state song, the state fruit or any of our other symbols,” he said. “We’re working on serious issues, too. But we also need unity.”