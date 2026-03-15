Ray J’s bringing p### CEO Steve Hirsch to court to prove Kim and Kris orchestrated the whole 2007 tape situation.

Ray J is done playing nice. The singer and producer plans to bring p### CEO Steve Hirsch into the courtroom to testify about what really went down with that 2007 sex tape, according to TMZ.

Hirsch runs Vivid Entertainment, the company that distributed the tape back in the day. Ray J says he’s got receipts and he’s ready to use them.

The tape dropped in 2007 when Kim Kardashian was basically nobody. Vivid Entertainment bought the rights and made serious money off it.

Hirsch was the one calling the shots at the company. Fast forward nearly two decades and Kim’s been saying under oath that she didn’t want the tape out there.

Kris Jenner told the court something similar. Ray J says they’re lying and he’s got proof.

Here’s what’s got Ray J heated.

Both Kim and Kris testified that they didn’t authorize the release. Ray J’s legal team believes they’re being dishonest about their involvement.

He wants Hirsch to come to court and set the record straight about who actually signed off on everything back then. This whole legal battle has been dragging on for years now.

Ray J’s mom, Sonja Norwood, stepped up to defend her son.

She said that Ray J has always been honest about what happened and that the Kardashians are trying to rewrite history.

Norwood said her son’s just trying to clear his name after years of being painted as the villain in this story.

Ray believes Hirsch’s testimony could finally prove what really went down in 2007.