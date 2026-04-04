Rick Ross Explains How Pooh Shiesty Could Have Gotten Out Of His Contract With Gucci Mane Without Going To Jail

Rick Ross breaks down how Pooh Shiesty could have gotten out of his 1017 Records deal without facing life in prison.

Rick Ross is breaking down the business side of the Pooh Shiesty situation, and his message is crystal clear: negotiation beats violence every single time.

After Pooh Shiesty and Big30 allegedly orchestrated an armed takeover at a Dallas studio on January 10, 2026, forcing Gucci Mane to sign a contract release at gunpoint, Rozay stepped in with some real talk about how things should’ve gone down.

“I don’t like it for either side,” Ross said. “Guwop most definitely didn’t deserve that, and I don’t want to see this for the little homie Pooh Shiesty.”

The situation escalated when nine people participated in what federal prosecutors called a coordinated armed takeover.

Pooh Shiesty pulled an AK-style pistol and forced one victim to sign a recording contract release, while Big30 barricaded the studio door with his body to block exits.

The other suspects robbed victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash and high-value items, with one victim choked to near unconsciousness.

Ross then delivered his business masterclass.

“This is when n##### got to be educated and understand. In business, you got to negotiate. If you signed for 100K and now you got 10 Ms on the table, it’s time to negotiate. This is how we do this. Everybody wins, let’s go. That’s how it’s got to go. You can’t muscle your way out of no s### in no business. It don’t go that way.

All nine of the nine suspects have now been arrested and face up to life in prison if convicted. Pooh Shiesty was on home confinement from a previous firearms conspiracy conviction when the alleged incident occurred.