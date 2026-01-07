Rick Ross Walks Lion In Dubai “Jungle” During Wild Visit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross walked a lion through a Dubai jungle packed with exotic animals during a lavish detour from his concert tour in the UAE.

Rick Ross walked a full-grown lion on a leash through a private zoo in Dubai during a wild visit that included falcons, snakes and one very well-fed tiger.

The Hip-Hop mogul, currently in the UAE for a string of performances, took a break from the stage to explore the infamous Albuqaish Jungle, a sprawling private animal sanctuary owned by one of his ultra-wealthy friends.

The property, located on the outskirts of Dubai, has become a playground for celebrities and influencers looking for up-close encounters with exotic wildlife.

“So you know what it is, man. I’m out here in Dubai. One of my homies, extremely wealthy, extremely powerful. This is his private [jungle]. I smell nothing…When I tell you…the lions, I know they’re eating like kings,” Ross said while speaking to Albuqaish Jungle co-owner Noor Litime. “You’re feeding them like it’s Benihana. You feeding them like it’s Benihana.”

The jungle, which has hosted stars like Akon, French Montana, Anthony Joshua, Sexyy Red and Latto, is home to a jaw-dropping lineup of animals, including tigers, giraffes, baboons, alligators, a black panther and a python large enough to drape across Ross’s shoulders.

Ross, never one to shy away from extravagance, named one of the lions “Simba” and even took the growling big cat for a stroll.

“Gotta be a boss…this no aint AI,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram, as he gripped the leash of the lion like it was just another day in the office. The rapper also posed with a falcon perched on his arm, adding to the safari-style content spree he’s been sharing with his 20 million followers.

The Albuqaish Jungle, which has drawn international attention for its collection of exotic animals, operates as a private zoo and social media hotspot. According to reports, the UAE has cracked down on illegal wildlife ownership, but private facilities like this one continue to thrive under strict licensing.

Rick Ross and his Dubai adventures continue with his next performance scheduled at BLU Dubai later this week.