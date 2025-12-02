Rihanna Celebrates Barbados’ Independence Day

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna honored Barbados’ independence and the new president with a heartfelt post featuring personal family photos.

Rihanna marked Barbados’ 59th Independence Day and its fourth year as a republic with a deeply personal Instagram tribute celebrating her homeland’s political progress and family roots.

The Barbadian-born music icon and entrepreneur posted a series of images on Sunday showcasing her connection to the island, including scenic shots of beaches and local culture, as well as a nostalgic photo of herself, pregnant, holding hands with her two sons near a pool.

“Congratulations to Barbados, MY HOME, on our 59th year of Independence and our 4th year as a Republic!” she wrote. “Today also marks the installation of our 2nd President, His Excellency Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honorable Jeffrey Bostic, who alongside our Honorable Prime Minister Mia Mottley, will continue to lead Barbados with excellence!!”

The slideshow included close-ups of native plants, traditional dishes and the cover of her Barbadian passport, reinforcing her deep ties to the Caribbean nation.

Rihanna, 37, has long used her platform to uplift her country, which officially became a republic on November 30, 2021, cutting ties with the British monarchy.

The final image in her post was a tender family moment. The “Umbrella” singer, who shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2 and a daughter, Rocki, with A$AP Rocky, included a photo from her pregnancy with Rocki, who was born on September 13.

She ended her post with a bold declaration: “Barbados I LOVE YOU!!!! #Bajan2DeBone.”

Barbados installed its second president, Jeffrey Bostic, on November 30, 2023.