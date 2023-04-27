Rihanna Enters The World Of ‘The Smurfs’ With Movie Role & New Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna announced she’s playing Smurfette in Paramount’s next ‘Smurfs’ movie, which is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

Rihanna landed a starring role in Paramount Animation’s new Smurfs film.

According to multiple reports, Rihanna announced she’s voicing Smurfette in The Smurfs Movie at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Thursday (April 27). The animated film is scheduled to be released in 2025.

“I’ll be playing Smurfette,” she said. “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out.”

Rihanna also revealed she’s recording original music for the movie. The singer hoped her work on The Smurfs would earn her “cool points” with her kids.

“Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me,” Rihanna said, per Indiewire. “I’m usually front and center with everything with my likeness … I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and be a blue badass.”

The Smurfs Movie will be Rihanna’s second time working as a voice actor in an animated film. She previously voiced Gratuity “Tip” Tucci in the 2015 movie Home.

Rihanna starred in several live-action films during her career. Her acting credits include Battleship, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Ocean’s 8 and Guava Island.

The Smurfs Movie will be directed by Chris Miller. He previously directed Shrek the Third and P### in Boots.