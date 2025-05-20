Rihanna Steals Spotlight At Cannes Supporting A$AP Rocky’s Film Debut

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna turned heads Tuesday (May 14) at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, making an unannounced appearance to back A$AP Rocky as he received a five-minute standing ovation for his acting debut in Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee.

Wearing a custom Alaïa gown in soft blue with cutouts that revealed her baby bump, Rihanna walked the red carpet for the first time in eight years. It marked Rocky’s first time at Cannes and their second public outing since revealing they’re expecting their third child. The couple already shares two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 20 months.

The red carpet moment was full of warmth and rain. A$AP Rocky held an umbrella over Rihanna while she leaned in for kisses, and he gently held her stomach.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the #CannesFilmFestival 🩵



[📸: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images] pic.twitter.com/MD86iQgkIc — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) May 19, 2025

Rocky stars as Yung Felon in the neo-noir crime drama Highest 2 Lowest, opposite Denzel Washington, who plays a music executive caught in a ransom scheme.

The film, a modern take on Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, is set in New York City and will hit theaters August 22 before streaming on Apple TV+ starting September 5.

Rocky celebrated with a preview of new music from his upcoming album DON’T BE DUMB, playing snippets at an after-party and even during his red carpet walk with Rihanna.

Spike Lee, who directed the film, showed up in Knicks colors—an orange and blue striped suit and matching hat—while Washington wore a classic black suit and took time to greet people along the Croisette.

Before the screening, Lee surprised Washington with an honorary Palme d’Or, calling him “my brother from another mother.”

Rihanna’s appearance also comes on the heels of her return to music, having recently dropped a track for the upcoming Smurfs movie, where she voices Smurfette.