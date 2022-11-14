Rihanna’s New Box Braids Hairstyle Divides The Net 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna stepped out with box braids in the front and weave in the back, leaving fans wondering if the style was intentional.

Rihanna is undoubtedly a style icon, setting trends with her unique fashion choices and altering maternity style forever more with her pregnancy looks.

Awarded the 2014 Fashion Icon Award by the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), the superstar singer’s bold looks are regularly splashed across fashion magazines and blogs.

However, her latest hairstyle has Twitter in an uproar. Some fans roasted Rihanna’s new do while others suggested she’s transitioning between two styles saying the busy working mother deserves a break after a departure from her usual flawless style.

During a recent interview, Rihanna admitted she’s still adjusting to the tribulations of parenthood.

“I used to get tired and just push through and keep going. This is a tired that you have no control over it. Your body is shutting down,” Rihanna told Vogue. “And just recently, I pushed through three days at the studio in a row – like, slept in the studio – to get a song done because it’s a project that’s really important to me coming out. I believed it, and I wanted to be a part of it, so I got it done.”

However, her son’s smile makes it all worth it. “He is the happiest baby. No matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you everything else just goes away. It’s the best,” she continued. “Of course, being a new mom is insane. It is lovely. It is epic, honestly.”

Some fans say her new baby is responsible for her recent hairstyle.

“The baby was fussing so she had to leave mid appointment 😂” penned one Twitter used, defending Rihanna’s hairdo. Check out some of the responses below.

The baby was fussing so she had to leave mid appointment 😂 — Boo Boo The Fool (@wigsnatcher3) November 14, 2022

Watch other people wear their hair like this just because Rihanna did it. My fav is a trendsetter 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx81NG8Hjf — love (@love95604) November 14, 2022

Me singing both parts on “The Boy Is Mine.” pic.twitter.com/UJElhxGYm8 — william. (@willtbh) November 14, 2022

I said “aww, rih’s box braids are so cute” then—- pic.twitter.com/ZM2XzqkZMS — 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥.❁ (@redforjanet) November 13, 2022