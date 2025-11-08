Rod Wave Thrown In Jail For Possession Of Weapon & Drugs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave was arrested in Atlanta on drug and weapons charges amid a $27M tour lawsuit, despite his first Grammy nomination for “Sinners.”

Rod Wave faces serious legal troubles after Atlanta authorities reportedly took him into custody Friday night on serious charges, according to booking records.

The Florida rapper was hit with multiple charges, including possession of a firearm Or Knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving and possession of a schedule V controlled substance.

This latest legal setback arrives during a particularly challenging period for the “Leavin” artist, who continues battling a massive $27 million lawsuit with his former tour promoter, Grizzly Touring LLC.

The ongoing dispute centers around alleged contract breaches during his “Last Lap” tour, with both parties filing competing claims about responsibility for various concert-related issues.

However, the timing couldn’t be more complicated given Rod Wave’s recent career milestone.

His track “Sinners” from the film of the same name just earned him his first Grammy nomination in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category, representing a significant achievement for the St. Petersburg native.

The rapper has been actively promoting new music through recent singles and collaborations, including “Voicemail” with Tee Grizzley, as he prepares for an upcoming album release.

His team has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the reported arrest.

This incident adds to a growing list of legal challenges for the melodic rap star, who previously faced accusations from an alleged former partner claiming he was a “deadbeat” father.

In May of 2022, the St. Petersburg rapper was arrested in Florida on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation after allegedly choking his then-girlfriend during an argument in April.

However, prosecutors later dropped the case due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The following year, he was briefly detained in Georgia and hit with 13 felonies for reckless driving after police claimed he was speeding and weaving through traffic in his Dodge Durango.