Rod Wave Hit With 13 Felony Charges In Georgia Arrest

Rod Wave was taken into custody Tuesday (May 20) in Fulton County on a laundry list of felony charges tied to an April 21 incident, marking another legal hurdle for the chart-topping Hip-Hop artist.

The 25-year-old rapper, born Rodarius Marcell Green, is facing 13 felony counts, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, pointing a gun at another person, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and tampering with evidence, according to arrest documents obtained by AllHipHop.

He was released later that same day after posting surety bonds.

While authorities have not confirmed the details of the alleged incident, online speculation linked the case to Mini Barbie, also known as Nari, Rod Wave’s current girlfriend.

Unverified social media chatter suggested he may have fired at her or her vehicle, but police have not publicly addressed those claims.

This arrest adds to Rod Wave’s prior run-ins with the law. In 2022, he faced a battery charge stemming from a domestic dispute, which was later dropped.

In 2024, he was arrested in Florida on a firearm-related charge. However, that case was dismissed after his legal team argued he was misidentified as a convicted felon. His attorneys at the time said there was “absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing.”

No court dates have been announced, and neither Rod Wave nor his legal team has commented publicly on the current charges.

Rod Wave Public Spat With Girlfriend & Ex

The arrest comes on the heels of a messy public feud earlier this year involving Mini Barbie and Rod Wave’s ex-girlfriend Dee, the mother of his twin daughters.

Adding more fuel to the fire, a woman named Zaria recently alleged that Rod Wave fathered her newborn daughter.

He denied the claim and accused her of extortion, posting screenshots that showed he had sent her $5,000 and alleging she demanded $35,000 for either an abortion or a business investment.

In the midst of the drama, Rod Wave posted a remorseful message on Instagram, writing: “I’m so sorry. Ain’t even go through with it. I ruined everything. Embarrassing you, hurting you and you was there for me. I’m so sorry I hurt you. These people so wrong about me. I’m sorry you the purest person I ever known, and you don’t deserve that. I had it in my hand, but I ain’t shoot.” He ended the post with: “Y’all I f***ed up bad.”