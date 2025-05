Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“I’ll do whatever it takes to stand up for me and all the pioneers in the game. Enough is enough.”

Rodney O & Joe Cooley released “Everlasting Bass” in 1988 and more than 35 years later, Future and Metro Boomin’ lifted a sample of the track for their now-infamous single “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar. But according to Rodney O, Epic Records and the Estate of Barry White aren’t holding up its end of the bargain. (“Everlasting Bass” contains a sample of White’s 1973 single “I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby.”)

On Wednesday (May 7), Rodney announced he had filed a lawsuit against the label, accusing them of shafting him on royalties. He wrote, “At first I was honored to have Future, Metro & KDot use my classic ‘Everlasting Bass,’ but they probably didn’t know that the company has not lived up to the agreement. I’ll do whatever it takes to stand up for me and all the pioneers in the game. Enough is enough.”

TMZ, however, spoke to Metro Boomin’s rep and was told he did get the necessary clearances for the sample and paid him $50,000.

“Like That” arrived in 2024 via Freebandz Entertainment and Epic Records. Kendrick Lamar’s verse kicked off his ongoing feud with Drake, which resulted in multiple diss tracks, five Grammys for Lamar, K. Dot’s headlining slot at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show and Drake’s legal complaint against Universal Music Group.

“If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K,” Lamar rapped in the song. “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/M######### the big three, n####, it’s just big me.” With those words, Lamar sparked one of the most contentious rap battles in recent memory, culminating with “Not Like Us.”

AllHipHop spoke to Rodney O backstage at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado in April 2024, not long after “Like That” was released. At the time, Rodney was riding high off its success. After all, it was still the No. 1 song in the country. DJ Quik had introduced AllHipHop to Rodney O prior to his set and he was happy to comment on the song.

“It’s amazing,” Rodney said. “For something I made when I was 16, 17 years old to come back and be bigger than it was, ‘Hey, I’m all in!’ Keep it moving. Y’all keep listening!”

Rodney O doesn’t necessarily hold anything against Future, Metro Boomin’ or Kendrick Lamar but instead seems to blame just the label and White’s estate. In the suit, he claims his writing credits were even omitted when the track was nominated for a Grammy Award last year.

For those unfamiliar with Rodney O, he and Joe Cooley were signed with Egyptian Lover’s label, Egyptian Empire. Subsequent tours included bills with MC Lyte, N.W.A, Kool Moe Dee and Grandmaster Flash.

Rodney O retains 50 percent of the rights to “Everlasting Bass,” meaning the Future and Metro Boomin track should have put some well-deserved money in his pockets.