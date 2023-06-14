Samuel L. Jackson Talks Listening To Trick Daddy & N.W.A While Getting Ready For Work

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hollywood legend returns as Nick Fury in the latest MCU series.

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson stars in Disney+’s upcoming Secret Invasion. The Morehouse College graduate is on a media run to promote the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) program.

Samuel L. Jackson recently stopped by SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning radio show. At one point, the 74-year-old entertainer discussed the Hip Hop acts he enjoys playing while starting his day.

“I listen to music while I’m studying, that I do,” said Jackson. “When I get up in the mornings when I’m on location and I’m working and my wife’s not with me, I can turn my Beats Pill on and play music loud as hell in the morning when I’m showering, shaving, getting ready to go to work.”

He continued, “I got my Hip Hop playlist going… Some mornings I get up and I go, ‘Let’s listen to Usher today’… Even something as off as Trick Daddy… I get up in the morning and bam! Listen to Trick Daddy. Whatever strikes me, you know? Some days it’s N.W.A and old stuff, some days it’s new stuff.”

Samuel L. Jackson has worked with several rappers throughout his career in Hollywood. Both the 1999 movie Deep Blue and the 2033 movie S.W.A.T. starred Jackson and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Todd “LL Cool J” Smith.

In addition, the 2000 crime thriller Shaft featured Samuel L. Jackson and Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes. Rappers such as Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover and Tip “T.I.” Harris have acted in MCU films as well.

Samuel L. Jackson portrays the Marvel Cinematic Universe character Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. Jackson helped kick off the MCU with his uncredited cameo in the post-credits scene for 2008’s Iron Man.

Over the last fifteen years, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has appeared in numerous MCU productions, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The six-episode Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ on June 21. Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle and more joined Samuel L. Jackson as part of the cast.