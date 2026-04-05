Sexyy Red Celebrates Easter By Launching Giving Is Sexyy To Fight Homelessness

Sexyy Red launched her nonprofit Giving is Sexyy to help St. Louis families facing housing instability and homelessness.

Sexyy Red turned Pagedale into a celebration of community care when she rolled through Prince Beauty Supply with her brand new nonprofit organization, ready to make moves.

The Grammy-nominated rapper didn’t just show up for an Easter giveaway; she showed up with a mission to transform how her hometown handles crisis and compassion.

Food trucks lined the parking lot, a live DJ kept the energy moving, and kids hunted for eggs while their families grabbed supplies they actually needed.

This wasn’t charity theater; it was Sexyy Red putting her money and her name behind something real.

“Giving is Sexyy” exists because of what she witnessed when the May 16 tornado tore through St. Louis, leaving families scrambling.

She watched the devastation unfold and realized she needed more than just good intentions; she needed infrastructure.

Having a formal nonprofit meant she could respond faster to disasters, coordinate resources better, and actually make a dent in homelessness and housing instability.

“If I had the Charity, then we could’ve helped but we didn’t have it,” she explained. “And that’s how I really came up with it. Like I need to come up with a charity for something down there.”

The organization focuses on families facing everything from unstable housing to a lack of basic resources, and, according to FOX 2, Sexyy Red spent the afternoon personally handing out Easter baskets to kids at the event.

What made the day hit different was watching the rap star connect with people who grew up around her.

That’s the energy driving Giving is Sexyy forward, and it’s the reason she is already planning the next round of relief efforts for the summer.