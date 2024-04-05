Sexyy Red Blocked From Speaking With Students Because She Smelled Like Weed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Hood Hottest Princess” mixtape creator still found a way to turn up with the kids.

Sexyy Red planned to talk with students in her hometown of St. Louis. According to the “Get It Sexyy” rapper, school officials prevented her from speaking with the adolescents because of her odor.

“I came up here, got cute, tried to talk to the kids, give them the word of the day and they gonna put me off, tell me I smell like weed,” Sexyy Red said in a video posted to social media.

While Red’s high school appearance did not occur, she still found a way to entertain the students. The 25-year-old rhymer was later filmed sitting atop a car as kids outside the school chanted her “Get It Sexyy” chorus.

“Get It Sexyy” came out on March 15. Sexyy Red’s latest song became her first solo record to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s Top 40 region, peaking at No. 23 on the weekly rankings.

Nicki Minaj recently teased Sexyy Red will appear on a remix of the Pink Friday 2 track “FTCU.” The two female rap stars previously teamed up for “Pound Town 2” in 2023.

“You got your verse for #FTCU? Finna drop the remix @SexyyRed314_… Left #PoundTown to go #FTCU. A remix for a remix?????” Minaj tweeted on Thursday (April 4). Red responded “Song + Video?”