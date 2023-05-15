Shy Glizzy Accused Of Threatening Girlfriend With Gun; Catches Felony

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy posted bond a few hours after he was arrested for making criminal threats in California.

Law enforcement officials arrested Shy Glizzy for an alleged altercation with his girlfriend in the Los Angeles area on Saturday (May 13).

According to TMZ, the rapper was charged with making criminal threats. Authorities said he pulled a gun on his girlfriend. The incident allegedly occurred in public on Saturday morning.

Shy Glizzy was caught later that evening. He reportedly denied threatening his girlfriend but was booked for a felony.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show Shy Glizzy posted bond in West Hollywood on Saturday night. His bond was set at $50,000.

Several months ago, model Sky Bri accused Shy Glizzy of sexual misconduct. She claimed he coerced her into taking a pill, pulled out his penis and tried to get her to perform oral sex at his “White Girl” video shoot.

The Glizzy Gang artist allegedly hinted at not paying Ski Bri if she didn’t give him a b######. She recalled never receiving payment for the video, which dropped in December 2022.

“I thankfully am in a position where I didn’t need that,” she explained. “I was able to say, ‘Yeah, I’m not gonna suck your dick. I’m fine with not getting paid.’ I walked away. But I think about other girls that star in music videos or have been in a similar position.”

Shy Glizzy denied Sky Bri’s allegations.