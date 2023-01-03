Video Model Accuses Shy Glizzy Of Sexual Misconduct

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The #MeToo movement placed a bright spotlight on alleged sexual abuse in the entertainment industry. Five years after the hashtag spread across social media, a woman accuses Shy Glizzy of inappropriate behavior.

OnlyFans model Sky Bri recently appeared on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast. Bri recalled her experience working with Shy Glizzy on the “White Girl” music video for a $3000 payout.

“[Shy Glizzy] was, just the whole day, trying to flirt with me or pull me to the side to talk to me,” said Sky Bri. “I’m really not into him. He’s like 5’4” to start off.

Bri added, “His personality that day was just weird. He was just being sketchy. When it got dark out, he cornered me in the kitchen with his little posse and convinced me to do this pill. And I don’t know what the pill was. I said no a million times. Eventually, I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.'”

Sky Bri Claims Shy Glizzy Pulled Out His Penis In Front Of Her

During her sitdown with No Jumper, Sky Bri suggested the pill may have been molly or ecstasy. While claiming she did feel the effects of the drug, Bri stayed at the location to finish shooting the music video. The next part of her story includes blatant accusations of sexual misconduct.

“I was getting ready in my room to leave and he comes in and he pulls me onto the bed and I look down and his dick is out,” stated Bri. “And he’s like, ‘Suck it.’ And I said, ‘No.” And then he said, ‘Lick it.’ I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘Then you’re fine with not getting paid?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And I just got up and went downstairs and I grabbed the director.”

According to Sky Bri, the director and the film crew assisted her in getting home. Bri went on to say that Sky Glizzy contacted her after she later posted a TikTok video joking about not receiving payment for a video shoot.

Shy Glizzy released his Whipalo-directed “White Girl” visual on December 2, 2022. The Washington, DC-raised rapper is perhaps best known for his contribution to GoldLink’s 6-time Platinum single “Crew” which also features R&B singer Brent Faiyaz.