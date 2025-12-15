Singer Trey Songz Arrested For Allegedly Punching Nightclub Employee

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trey Songz found himself back in a Manhattan courtroom as another late night confrontation added pressure to an already complicated public legacy.

Trey Songz was arrested early Friday in Times Square after prosecutors say he punched a nightclub employee when the venue closed.

Published reports reveal the R&B singer was charged with third degree assault and second degree mischief following a predawn confrontation at Dramma Night Club. Authorities say the incident unfolded around 4 a.m. on Dec. 6 after staff informed the artist the venue was shutting down for the night.

Prosecutors allege Songz reacted with unnecessary anger and struck an employee in the face causing swelling and significant pain.

The 41-year-old performer was at the club with friends and no other arrests were reported. Court documents describe the alleged victim as a nightclub worker who suffered injuries during the encounter. Songz is reportedly a familiar face at the Times Square venue.

Songz was granted supervised release after a daytime appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court. A judge issued a full order of protection barring him from contacting the employee and scheduled the next court appearance for Feb. 18.

Outside the courthouse the singer declined to address questions from photographers and reportedly said, “Have a good night, brother.”

The arrest places renewed attention on a long list of past legal problems that have followed the singer for much of his career. In 2016 Songz was charged with aggravated assault after an onstage outburst in Detroit. That case later ended with a plea to disturbing the peace and an 18 month probation sentence. In 2018 he faced accusations of striking a woman during an NBA All Star Weekend event. A restraining order was issued and felony charges were later dropped.

More recent incidents have continued to draw scrutiny. Songz was arrested in 2021 after a physical altercation with a police officer at a Kansas City Chiefs game. He was cleared in a sexual assault investigation in 2022 and settled a rape lawsuit the same year. A civil suit filed in 2023 accuses him of groping two women at a party and remains pending.

In July investigators examined claims that he assaulted a cameraman outside another New York nightclub leaving the man hospitalized with a fractured eye socket.

As the current case moves forward Songz remains free while navigating both the criminal charges and the ongoing impact of repeated allegations.

Songz’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.