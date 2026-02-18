Skrilla Watches “6-7” Explode At NBA & College Games As Trend Continues

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Skrilla expressed amazement at seeing his viral “6-7” fad dominate basketball games, with fans erupting when teams hit the magic number.

Philadelphia rapper Skrilla can’t believe what he’s watching on TV these days. His viral “6-7” chant has taken over basketball games across America.

“That’s crazy,” Skrilla said in a recent FOX54 News interview. “I’d be so amazed seeing that though. I’ve never seen nothing like that in sports.”

The 26-year-old artist created the phenomenon with his 2024 track “Doot Doot (6-7).” He leaked the song on Instagram without much expectation. It was Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year.

Fans pack arenas waiting for teams to hit 67 points. When it happens, the crowd erupts, players make the hand gesture, and coaches join in. Even grandparents know the drill.

“I wanted to be an NBA player, NFL player, cross-country player when I grew up,” Skrilla said. “But I feel as though ‘6-7’ made me that. Just off of a song.”

The Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans now feature “6-7” cameras during timeouts.

The craze started with 6’7″ Charlotte star LaMelo Ball and prep standout Taylen Kinney driving TikTok popularity. Basketball highlight reels featuring the song went viral throughout 2025.

No one knows what “6-7” actually means. Skrilla keeps it mysterious on purpose.

“Everybody created their own meaning,” he told The Associated Press. “The teachers created their own meaning. The football teams created their own, and the basketball players. ‘6-7’ is global. It’s bigger than me now.”