Slim Thug Celebrates After His Stalker Is Arrested: “Today Is A Good Day”

The since-deleted Instagram post included video of the woman being detained by two police officers and placed in handcuffs

Slim Thug’s alleged stalker was apparently arrested over the weekend. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Slim Thug was overjoyed by the turn of events. He wrote: “They got my stalker y’all. Today is a good day. If u love her keep her ugly ass away from me. She be making fake pages of me and showing up to my house every day. I’ve never messed with her in life. If y’all believed that, y’all just as crazy as her.”

The post included video of the woman being detained by two police officers and placed in handcuffs. In a follow-up video, Slim Thug shared clips of the woman in his backyard.

“This is a stalker, just in my backyard. Talking to the yard person like she lives here. This a lady I don’t know and don’t mess with,” he says. “She runs around and tells people she’s my wife. When I came home from work, this b#### was in my backyard, talking to the yard people. There go my neighbor. I told my brother I’m going to smoke this b*tch if I catch her at the house.”

Slim Thug also claimed the man “tore up” his truck and was ready to get it over with. He said he’s already tried to get a restraining order against her but came up empty.

Throughout the video, Slim Thug goes into detail about everything the woman has allegedly done to him. Watch below.