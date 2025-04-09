Slim Thug Robbed Of Jewelry In Houston Penthouse Heist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Slim Thug returned to Houston to find his penthouse burgled and his jewelry gone after thieves broke into his high-rise apartment while he was in San Antonio supporting the University of Houston Cougars during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

“Petty thieves hit a good lick, man,” he said Tuesday on Instagram. “They got me for my jewelry. I was slipping.”

The Houston Chronicle reports the burglary happened at the Catalyst condominiums on Texas Avenue sometime between 3:30 P.M. and 11 P.M. on Monday, April 7, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators say the suspects made off with jewelry, cash and other valuables. No arrests have been made.

Slim Thug said he was surprised the intruders managed to get into his penthouse unit. He also shared that he has surveillance footage of the suspects, describing them as four “Black dudes.”

Though visibly frustrated, the Houston rapper kept a level tone in his video, focusing more on the security breach than the missing items.

He said he plans to stop buying jewelry altogether and instead use the insurance payout to purchase cars, though he acknowledged the money won’t fully cover his losses.

“I had insurance but not enough for all my s###,” Slim Thug explained. “I had too much s###. To cover all my s### would have been $10,000 a month on insurance. So I didn’t have all my s###. But they ain’t get all my s### either though.”

“I was slipping,” he repeated, noting how often he travels and leaves valuables behind.

The Houston Police Department is reviewing building security footage as part of its ongoing investigation.