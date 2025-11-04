Snoop Dogg Teams Up With 60-Year-Old Uber Driver UrFavGrannie For Viral Rap Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg joined UrFavGrannie in California for a new music video that proves age doesn’t stop bars or dreams from hitting hard.

Snoop Dogg rolled through California with a lyrical surprise riding shotgun as he joined forces with UrFavGrannie for their new track “Makin’ It Out Da Hood G Mix,” a music video that blends West Coast swagger with raw storytelling from a 60-year-old Uber driver turned viral rapper.

The collaboration took off after Snoop Dogg reposted one of UrFavGrannie’s Instagram freestyles, praising her delivery and flow.

That online nod quickly turned into a real-world opportunity when a third party stepped in to fly her out to California and cover her travel expenses.

“They reached out and just like genuinely, I could tell it was genuinely something they just wanted to do for me, and they offered to, you know, get me to California and pay for my room and flight and everything,” UrFavGrannie said.

The video, already at 200,000 views on YouTube, features the Virginia native behind the wheel of a white Land Rover, cruising through Los Angeles before scooping up Snoop himself.

“I’m still speechless,” she said. “Snoop is that person. He is very genuine. He really wants to help people. His authenticity, you can feel it.”

Born in Norfolk and raised in the foster care system, UrFavGrannie—real name not disclosed—faced a turbulent childhood marked by instability and run-ins with the law.

Now based in Henrico, Virginia, she uses music to reflect on those struggles and inspire others, especially older women who may feel overlooked in the Hip-Hop world.

She began rapping in 2021, but her social media presence predates her music, with more than 355,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 400,000 on TikTok.

The track is available on all major streaming platforms, though she notes it’s “not suitable for younger audiences.”