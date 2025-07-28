Snoop Dogg Clocks In At Raising Cane’s

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg served chicken and dropped albums at Raising Cane’s in Nevada while helping Todd Graves hype up National Chicken Finger Day.

Snoop Dogg clocked in behind the counter and hit the drive-thru at a Raising Cane’s in Henderson, Nevada, on July 25 to sling chicken and hype up National Chicken Finger Day like only he can.

The Hip-Hop legend wasn’t there to chill.

He was handing out box combos, tossing out copies of his latest album, Iz It A Crime? and showing love to Raising Cane’s boss Todd Graves, as a promo stunt for the chain’s chicken finger holiday on July 27.

“Todd Graves is the man,” Snoop Dogg told The Las Vegas Sun. “He’s like family and always shows up for me. I like giving back and I like chicken fingers – I always order, like, seventeen of them – so I wanted to support him and his holiday.”

Snoop isn’t new to this Raising Cane’s life. He’s tight with Graves and has been working with the brand for a minute—doing everything from TV spots to in-store appearances.

Raising Cane’s has also invested in Snoop’s youth football league, so this partnership has roots.

People were definitely not expecting to see the Doggfather working a fryer and window as he greeted customers, posed for pics, and had folks leaving with combos and stories.

Graves created National Chicken Finger Day back in 2010 and trademarked it in 2019. On Sunday (July 27), they’re tossing in a bonus finger with every box combo.