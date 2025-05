Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg took aim at Suge Knight on his new album “Iz It a Crime?”, accusing him of snitching from behind bars in protective custody.

Snoop Dogg fired a barrage of shots at Suge Knight on his new album Iz It a Crime?, taking direct aim at the former Death Row boss over his recent remarks amid a long-running feud.

On the track “ShutYoBitchAssUp” featuring Stresmatic, Snoop doesn’t hold back, calling out Knight—without naming him—for allegedly lying, snitching and being bitter about Snoop’s 2022 takeover of Death Row Records.

“I can see why you mad. I bought everything you own,” Snoop raps, twisting the knife into their decades-old feud.

He goes further, referencing Knight’s incarceration, claiming he’s housed in protective custody. “

Now you in PC snitching on the phone.” Then he adds, “Oh, b####-ass n####, I’m a rich-ass n#### / Waiting for you to get home so we can get the s### on.”

The verse closes with another jab: “Your jailhouse stories, they made up, n####.”

Snoop Dogg & Suge Knight Clash Over Death Row Records

The tension between the two Hip-Hop figures stretches back to 1998, when Snoop left Death Row Records amid internal chaos and legal troubles surrounding Knight.

That tension reignited earlier this year when Knight publicly questioned the legitimacy of Snoop’s acquisition of the label.

“Snoop, you said I’m mad because you bought Death Row,” Knight said in March. “What you buy? Shut me up. Show me where y’all paid the money to buy it. Show me the paperwork. Show me what you own.”

Knight also made a series of inflammatory claims, including an allegation that Ray J once told him Snoop admitted to financing Tupac Shakur’s murder.

He also accused Snoop of trying to bail out Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is currently facing charges tied to Shakur’s 1996 killing.

Snoop responded to those accusations on Instagram, writing, “This n#### won’t stop talking about me. Mad cuz I own Death Row. I realize your real lies.”

In a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Snoop explained why he finally addressed Knight on wax.

“I’m from the hood,” he stated. “You can’t keep throwing rocks at me and bullying me and think I ain’t gon’ say nothing or do nothing. I can’t do nothing. ‘Cause you in PC. But I can say something.”

“ShutYoBitchAssUp” is one of 21 tracks on “Iz It a Crime?” which dropped Thursday (May 14).

The album includes guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Sexyy Red, Wiz Khalifa, LaRussell and October London. The title track reimagines Sade’s 1985 ballad “Is It a Crime.”