Snoop Dogg And Ice-T Give Each Other Their Flowers Amid “Top 5 West Coast Rappers” Debate 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The West Coast OGs are showing each other love, with Snoop Dogg and Ice-T exchanging praise for their stellar careers in Hip-Hop.

Hip-Hop icons Snoop Dogg and Ice-T are celebrating each other as the world recognizes 50 years of the genre.

The Death Row Records honcho kicked off the praise in a recent interview which has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Snoop Dogg named Ice-T among his Top. 5 best West Coast rappers of all time. Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort make up the other places, with Snoop also listing himself.

Ice-T caught wind of the love from his fellow West Coast OG and returned it in kind. He took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter) to share the praise while giving Snoop Dogg his own flowers while he can still smell them.

“Thanks for the LOVE,” Ice-T wrote alongside the video of Snoop Dogg. “You’re in my opinion the most Famous and Recognizable rapper of all time.”

Thanks for the LOVE @snoopdogg You’re in my opinion the most Famous and Recognizable rapper of all time.. 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/VPB7IjHG9c — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg wants to make sure Southern rap gets the respect it deserves, offering to team up with 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke in a celebration of Hip-Hop from the West and South.

The Florida icon recently voiced his dissatisfaction at the “disrespect towards Florida hip-hop” during the Hip-Hop 50 festivities.

“We will continue fighting,” Uncle Luke wrote on Saturday (August 12). “There will be a day this year where we come together and celebrate Florida hip-hop artist from the top of the state to the bottom.”

Snoop Dogg saw the comments and offered to step up.

“I love and respect what u did for me and my hip hop journey uncle Luke on and off the mic,” he replied. “Let’s do a southwest Hip hop celebration so we can get the flowers to you and the other founders who mean so much to this thang called hip hop.”