Snoop Dogg Levels Up From Producer To Star In Horror Film

Snoop Dogg upgrades from producer to star in Eli Roth’s horror film “Don’t Go in That House, B####!”

Snoop Dogg just made the jump from behind-the-scenes producer to front-and-center star.

The Long Beach legend will headline Eli Roth’s upcoming horror film Don’t Go in That House, B####!

Director Eli Roth dropped the news Thursday night at the Bvlgari Eternal Vimini party on Rodeo Drive. Snoop was originally attached as the film’s music producer and soundtrack creator. Now he’s taking the lead role in what Roth calls “the ultimate haunted house movie.”

“He’s been wanting to do Death Row Films for a long time,” Roth told Variety. “I said we need to make the ultimate haunted house movie, like the craziest one, something that mixes House, House by the Cemetery, Hausu and Friday, the 13th.”

This isn’t Snoop’s first time stepping into acting roles. The 55-year-old rapper has built a solid filmography over two decades. He starred alongside Tyrese Gibson in John Singleton’s Baby Boy back in 2001.

That same year, he played the vengeful ghost Jimmy Bones in the supernatural thriller Bones.

Snoop also brought laughs to Soul Plane in 2004, playing Captain Antoine Mack alongside Kevin Hart and Method Man. His range spans drama to comedy, proving he can handle diverse genres with ease.

But horror movies hold special meaning for Snoop. He executive-produced and starred in Snoop Dogg’s Hood of Horror in 2006. The anthology film featured three tales of terror with Snoop as the narrator. Danny Trejo and Ernie Hudson joined the cast in that urban horror project.

Roth finished the script for Don’t Go in That House, B####! over the holidays. The director plans to apply for California tax credits to shoot in Los Angeles starting this June. No other cast members have signed on yet.

The project reunites Roth and Snoop after their 2012 collaboration. He directed Snoop’s “La La La” music video, which featured horror movie elements and dark imagery.

Snoop is also contributing music to Roth’s other upcoming film, Ice Cream Man. The rapper sent Roth original score music, not Hip-Hop beats.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is incredible,'” Roth said about Snoop’s instrumental compositions.

This horror project comes as Snoop expands his entertainment empire. He signed a major partnership deal with NBCUniversal in April 2024. The agreement covers film, television, sports broadcasting and streaming content across multiple platforms.

He’s also locked in as an honorary coach for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina. His “Ambassador of Happiness” role made him a breakout star during the 2024 Paris Olympics coverage.