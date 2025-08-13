Snoop Dogg Named Los Angeles Community Chairman For FIFA World Cup 2026

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg was appointed Los Angeles Community Chairman for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to lead local outreach and legacy programs.

Snoop Dogg has been named Los Angeles Community Chairman for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a move announced Tuesday (August 12) by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission to boost local involvement ahead of the global tournament.

As community chairman, the Hip-Hop icon will represent the Host Committee’s outreach and legacy programs, helping to rally support and drive participation across the city as Los Angeles gets ready to host eight matches, including the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opener at SoFi Stadium.

“This isn’t just any tournament, this is the biggest event on the planet, and it’s coming to our city,” Snoop said. “LA is ready to show up with that signature style, culture and love for the beautiful game. I’m here to make sure the whole world has a great experience in our city, and everyone in our community gets a chance to participate. Stay tuned.”

The role places Snoop Dogg at the forefront of initiatives tied to the World Cup’s long-term impact, including youth soccer access, wellness programs, job training and neighborhood improvement efforts.

The appointment adds to Snoop’s growing presence in the sports world. Earlier this summer, he joined the ownership group of Swansea City, a Welsh club competing in the English Football League Championship. That group includes American investors Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, along with Croatian star Luka Modrić.

Snoop also made waves during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he served as a special correspondent for NBC, offering commentary, hosting segments and becoming a breakout favorite among viewers for his enthusiastic support of Team USA.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Los Angeles playing a key role as one of the event’s major host cities.